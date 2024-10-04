Snap’s (SNAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.74 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,406. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

