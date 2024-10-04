SoundHound AI’s (SOUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.73. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,644 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

