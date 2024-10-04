Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPHR. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

SPHR opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

