SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
SSE Stock Down 0.1 %
SSEZY opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $27.01.
SSE Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.