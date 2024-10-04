SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SSE Stock Down 0.1 %

SSEZY opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

