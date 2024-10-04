State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Get State Street alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $89.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in State Street by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in State Street by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.