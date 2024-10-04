Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

