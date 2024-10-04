StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $116.44 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.99.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Company Profile



Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

