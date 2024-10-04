StockNews.com Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on AA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley Financial restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.64.

NYSE AA opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $72,658,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,430 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

