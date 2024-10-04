StockNews.com Upgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.67.

LCI Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

