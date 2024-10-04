StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

