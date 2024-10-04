Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

TSE:SLF opened at C$78.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.71. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.84 and a one year high of C$78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 7.3314607 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

