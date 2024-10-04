SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $60,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

