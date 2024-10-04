SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
SunOpta Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- What is a SEC Filing?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.