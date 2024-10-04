Susquehanna Lowers MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.44.

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

