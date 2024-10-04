TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $179.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.42.

NYSE TEL opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.87. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

