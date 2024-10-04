Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TDY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.40.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $439.48 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

