Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 2.1 %

AEO opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,304.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,996 shares of company stock worth $21,153,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

