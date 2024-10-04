The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $340.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

