The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price to $31.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Gentex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,338 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.