Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $168.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.07.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

