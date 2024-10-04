TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.73.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
