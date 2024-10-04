TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $109.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $106.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.