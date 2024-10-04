Truist Financial Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $150.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Chevron stock opened at $151.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2,428.1% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.