Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.74. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trupanion news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.