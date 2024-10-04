TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Lifted to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTEC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.67 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 280.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $80,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

