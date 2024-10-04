UBS Group Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ENLC opened at $14.71 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.40.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

