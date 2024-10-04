Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.