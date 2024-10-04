United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3 billion-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.9 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.20-$0.80 EPS.

UNFI opened at $19.10 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

