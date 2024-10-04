Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Head to Head Analysis

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Unity Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.44%. Orange County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.3% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Unity Bancorp pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $151.64 million 2.13 $39.71 million $3.79 8.54 Orange County Bancorp $111.60 million 2.68 $29.48 million $6.31 8.38

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 24.37% 14.71% 1.50% Orange County Bancorp 24.81% 21.15% 1.41%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. The company also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards, wire transfer, safe deposit box, automated teller, and internet and mobile banking services; and automated clearing house origination and remote deposit capture services. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates full-service branches and loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.