USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USAC stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 512.20%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares during the period. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 202,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.