USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

USAC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

