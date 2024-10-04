Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

VECO stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.17. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 119.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,117,000 after acquiring an additional 793,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $11,476,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $8,857,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,687 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

