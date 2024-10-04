Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTLE. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.91.

Shares of VTLE opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

