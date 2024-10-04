Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.