Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 353.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.