WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Namsun Kim bought 7,195 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim acquired 22,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $268,440.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 905,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 56,526 shares of company stock valued at $710,459 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

