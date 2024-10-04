Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $68.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

