Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Quarry LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

