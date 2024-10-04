Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Raised to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Western Copper & Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRN opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $240.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

