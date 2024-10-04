William Blair Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($9.63) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
