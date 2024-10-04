Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wizz Air to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

