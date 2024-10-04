Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wizz Air to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WZZZY
Wizz Air Stock Performance
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.