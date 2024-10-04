Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wizz Air to a moderate buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

