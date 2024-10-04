YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAG) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on October 4th

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YMAG opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.91.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

