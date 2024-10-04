Zachary Nelson Sells 8,442 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $97,316.82.

On Friday, August 2nd, Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20.

Freshworks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

