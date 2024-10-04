Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,560,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

