2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 213,800 Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of APM stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Andean Precious Metals ( CVE:APM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

