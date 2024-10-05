2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 213,800 Shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APMGet Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 24th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 700,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.
  • On Monday, September 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 204,600 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$233,141.70.

Andean Precious Metals Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of APM stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$218.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Andean Precious Metals

