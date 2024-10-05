Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $306.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $156.84 and a twelve month high of $307.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.39.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,043,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.