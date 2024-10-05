Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.00.

AYI opened at $306.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $156.84 and a 12 month high of $307.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.39.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

