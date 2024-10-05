Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

