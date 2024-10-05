ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 58.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in ADTRAN by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 8,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 1,532,257 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,809 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,774 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ADTRAN by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 817,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

