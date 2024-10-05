Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $227,857.50 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $227,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,955.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.92 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.