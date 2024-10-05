Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $227,857.50 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $227,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,955.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.
  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.92 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,788 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

