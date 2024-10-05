Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.46.

Ameresco Price Performance

AMRC opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

